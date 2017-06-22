FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA gives "orphan drug" status to Idera's skin cancer drug
June 22, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-FDA gives "orphan drug" status to Idera's skin cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Idera announces FDA orphan drug designation for IMO-2125 for the treatment of melanoma

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to complete enrollment of phase 2 multicenter trial in h2 2017, overall response rate data available in q1 of 2018

* Idera Pharmaceuticals - company recently initiated a trial of imo-2125 monotherapy in refractory solid tumors, including pd-1 refractory melanoma

* Idera Pharmaceuticals - enrolling second arm in phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with pd-1 refractory melanoma to study imo-2125 and pembrolizumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

