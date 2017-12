Dec 5 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* FDA GRANTS GENENTECH’S AVASTIN FULL APPROVAL FOR MOST AGGRESSIVE FORM OF BRAIN CANCER

* GENENTECH - CONVERSION TO FULL APPROVAL WAS BASED ON TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE OF AVASTIN IN GLIOBLASTOMA, INCLUDING DATA FROM PHASE III EORTC 26101 STUDY