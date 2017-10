Aug 7 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* FDA grants priority review and breakthrough therapy designation for zelboraf (vemurafenib) in erdheim-chester disease with braf v600 mutation

* Genentech - FDA is expected to make a decision on approval for zelboraf (vemurafenib) by december 7, 2017

* Genentech - zelboraf was also granted breakthrough therapy designation by fda for erdheim-chester disease (ecd) with braf v600 mutation