Oct 9 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc

* Fda grants orphan drug designation to trovagene’s PLK1 inhibitor, PCM-075, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

* Trovagene - initiating Phase 1b/2 open-label trial to evaluate safety & anti-leukemic activity of PCM-075 in combination with standard-of-care in patients with AML​