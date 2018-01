Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Food And Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS ISSUES CLASS I RECALL OF THE REPROCESSED AGILIS STEERABLE INTRODUCER SHEATH BY STERILMED

* U.S. FDA SAYS THE AGILIS STEERABLE INTRODUCER SHEATH’S HEMOSTATIC VALVE MAY FAIL DUE TO AN IMPROPER SEAL OF THE SHEATH HUB

* U.S. FDA SAYS USE OF THE AFFECTED PRODUCTS BY STERILMED MAY CAUSE "SERIOUS HEALTH CONSEQUENCES" FOR PATIENTS, INCLUDING DEATH Source text: (bit.ly/2DTRFq1) Further company coverage: