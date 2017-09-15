FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA issues revised final guidance on tobacco manufacturer registration, product listing requirements‍​
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 15, 2017 / 5:28 PM / in a month

BRIEF-FDA issues revised final guidance on tobacco manufacturer registration, product listing requirements‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA issues revised final guidance on tobacco manufacturer registration and product listing requirements‍​

* Says guidance outlines how a registrant could provide information and labeling for a selected line of products as a single submission‍​

* Says updated guidance on tobacco manufacturer registration includes compliance policy to reduce product labeling submissions by manufacturer

* For owners of domestic establishments making newly-regulated tobacco products before Aug. 8, 2016 and since, deadline for registration is Sept. 30

* Registration and product listing requirements now applies to products such as e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, hookah tobacco, among others​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ycpzUL)

