Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA

* FDA lifts clinical hold on cellectis phase 1 clinical trials with UCART123 in AML and BPDCN

* Says ‍working with investigators and clinical sites to obtain IRB‘S approval on revised protocols and resume patient enrollment​

* Cellectis SA says ‍agreed with FDA to decrease of cohort dose level to 6.25x10(4) UCART123 cells/ in Phase 1 UCART123 protocols​