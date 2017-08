July 26 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc -

* FDA panel votes 22-1 against approving Intelli's opioid painkiller

* FDA panel votes 4-19 to support claim that Intelli's opioid painkiller has properties that can be expected to deter abuse by IV route of administration

* FDA panel votes unanimously against claim that there is sufficient data on intelli drug to include abuse-deterrent properties on label for IV route of administration Further company coverage: