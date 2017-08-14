FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 21 hours
BRIEF-FDA removes clinical hold on Cel-Sci head & neck cancer trial
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
north korea
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
India at 70
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
More than 200 killed in Sierra Leone mudslide
environment
More than 200 killed in Sierra Leone mudslide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 14, 2017 / 11:20 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-FDA removes clinical hold on Cel-Sci head & neck cancer trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cel-Sci Corp

* U.S. FDA removes clinical hold on Cel-Sci's Phase 3 head & neck cancer trial

* Cel-Sci Corp - ‍study's 928 patients are being monitored and continue to be followed for protocol-specific outcomes​

* Cel-Sci - ‍received a letter from U.S. FDA stating that clinical hold that had been imposed on co's phase 3 cancer study with multikine​ has been removed

* Cel-Sci - ‍determination if study's primary end point has been met will occur when there are 298 deaths in two specific groups​

* Says FDA letter states ‍all clinical trial activities under the investigational new drug application may resume​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.