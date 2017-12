Dec 19 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS APPROVED EXELIXIS’ SNDA FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RCC

* FDA SAYS GRANTED EXELIXIS' CURRENTLY APPROVED TREATMENT OPTION BROADENED LABEL THAT NOW INCLUDES ALL ELIGIBLE PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED RCC