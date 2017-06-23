FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA says fagron sterile services issues voluntary nationwide recall of succinylcholine chloride
June 23, 2017 / 8:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-FDA says fagron sterile services issues voluntary nationwide recall of succinylcholine chloride

Reuters Staff

June 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* FDA says fagron sterile services issues voluntary nationwide recall of succinylcholine chloride due to potential for lack of sterility assurance

* FDA - recall of product manufactured by Hospira Inc is due to microbial growth detected during routine simulation of Hospira's manufacturing process

* FDA - to date, there have been no reports of adverse events related to the succinylcholine chloride 20mg/ml 5ml syringe product Source text: (bit.ly/2rLhzXo) Further company coverage:

