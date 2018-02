BRIEF-FDA's Gottlieb Issues Statement On Efforts To Mitigate Impact Of Saline Shortages During Flu Season

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb:

* FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLIEB ISSUES STATEMENT ON ONGOING EFFORTS TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF SALINE SHORTAGES DURING FLU SEASON

* FDA‘S GOTTLIEB SAYS “THIS YEAR‘S FLU SEASON HAS BEEN PARTICULARLY CHALLENGING, WITH A NOTABLE NUMBER OF CASES LEADING TO HOSPITALIZATION”

* FDA‘S GOTTLIEB SAYS “MANAGING THE THOUSANDS OF FLU-RELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS HAS INCREASED THE DEMAND FOR CERTAIN SALINE PRODUCTS”

* FDA‘S GOTTLIEB - THIS YEAR‘S WORSE-THAN-NORMAL FLU SEASON & WORKAROUNDS DEPLOYED BY HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS HAVE INCREASED DEMAND FOR SALINE, OTHER PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: