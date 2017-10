Oct 2 (Reuters) - Fdg Electric Vehicles Ltd

* FKL, Guian New District Development and ALEEES entered into JV agreement

* Registered capital of JV company is RMB250 million

* Contributions of FDG Kinetic (Guian) RMB127.5 million, Guizhou Guian Asset Investment RMB100 million & ALEEES or unit RMB22.5 million