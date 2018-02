Feb 8 (Reuters) - Fdg Electric Vehicles Ltd:

* UNIT ‍ENTERED INTO TWO AGREEMENTS WITH PEOPLE‘S GOVERNMENT OF NANHAI DISTRICT TO FORM PROJECT COMPANIES​

* ‍NANHAI GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE FUNDING OF RMB200 MILLION & RMB150 MILLION TO NEW ENERGY VEHICLE PRODUCTION BASE & RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTRE RESPECTIVELY