Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fdm Group (Holdings) Plc:

* ‍PERFORMED WELL IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT GROUP‘S PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR TO 31ST DECEMBER 2017 WILL BE AHEAD OF ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR YEAR TO 31 ST DECEMBER WERE £233 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)