BRIEF-Federal Agricultural Mortgage - On Feb 26, Co, Farmer Mac Mortgage Securities, National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Entered Into Amended Agreement​

March 1 (Reuters) - Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp :

* FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE-ON FEB 26, CO, FARMER MAC MORTGAGE SECURITIES, NATIONAL RURAL UTILITIES COOPERATIVE FINANCE ENTERED INTO AMENDED AGREEMENT​

* FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE-AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS, RESTATES FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JAN 8, 2015 - SEC FILING​

* FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP - ‍AMENDED AGREEMENT INCREASES LIMIT FOR AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING FROM $4.5 BILLION TO $5.2 BILLION​

* FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP - ‍ AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS BORROWING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 11, 2020 TO JANUARY 11, 2022​