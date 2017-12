Dec 7 (Reuters) - Federal Realty Investment Trust:

* FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST PRICES $175 MILLION REOPENING OF ITS 2027 SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST - NOTES WERE OFFERED AT 99.404% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT WITH A RE-OFFER YIELD OF 3.323%