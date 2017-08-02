FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust Q2 FFO per share $1.49
August 2, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust Q2 FFO per share $1.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Federal Realty Investment Trust

* Federal Realty Investment Trust announces second quarter 2017 operating results

* Q2 FFO per share $1.49

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $5.86 to $5.94

* Federal Realty Investment Trust - FFO per diluted share of $1.49 for quarter

* Federal Realty Investment Trust sees estimated net income available to common shareholders, per diluted share $ 3.31 $ 3.39

* Federal Realty Investment Trust sees FY 2017 estimated FFO per diluted share $ 5.86 to $ 5.94

* Federal Realty Investment Trust - qtrly total revenue $208.04 million versus $197.98 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

