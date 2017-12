Dec 4 (Reuters) -

* FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF RICHMOND - THOMAS BARKIN WILL BECOME ORGANIZATION‘S EIGHTH PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON JANUARY 1, 2018‍​

* FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF RICHMOND - BARKIN SUCCEEDS JEFFREY M. LACKER, WHO RETIRED EARLIER IN 2017 Source text : bit.ly/2A2iHy0