BRIEF-Federated National Holding Co Announces Withdrawal From Auto Business

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Federated National Holding Co:

* FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY AUTHORIZES ADDITIONAL $10 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL FROM AUTO BUSINESS

* FEDERATED NATIONAL - ‍EXPECTS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMS FROM EXISTING HOLDING CO LIQUIDITY OR PROCEEDS OF ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NOTE​

* FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO - ‍DUE TO AVERAGE POLICY TERM OF AUTO BUSINESS, EXPECT ALL BUSINESS OPERATIONS TO MATERIALLY CEASE NO LATER THAN Q4 OF 2018​