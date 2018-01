BRIEF-Fedex Committing More Than $3.2 Bln In Employee Benefits And Expanded U.S. Capital Investment

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp:

* FEDEX COMMITTING MORE THAN $3.2 BILLION IN WAGE INCREASES, BONUSES, PENSION FUNDING AND EXPANDED U.S. CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOLLOWING THE PASSAGE OF THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* FEDEX CORP - INVESTING $1.5 BILLION TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND FEDEX EXPRESS INDIANAPOLIS HUB OVER NEXT SEVEN YEARS

* FEDEX CORP - FEDEX BELIEVES TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WILL LIKELY INCREASE GDP AND INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES

* FEDEX CORP - VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.5 BILLION TO FEDEX PENSION PLAN

* FEDEX CORP - HAS MADE NO CHANGE TO ITS FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS OR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE AS ISSUED ON DECEMBER 19, 2017

* FEDEX CORP - ANNOUNCING OVER $200 MILLION IN INCREASED COMPENSATION FOLLOWING RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* FEDEX - ABOUT 2/3RD OF INCREASED COMPENSATION WILL GO TO HOURLY TEAM MEMBERS BY ADVANCING 2018 ANNUAL PAY INCREASES BY 6 MTHS TO APRIL 1