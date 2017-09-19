FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FedEx Corp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.51
September 19, 2017 / 8:34 PM / in a month

BRIEF-FedEx Corp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp

* FedEx Corp reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.51

* Q1 earnings per share $2.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $11.05 to $11.85 excluding items

* FedEx Corp - ‍Reaffirm commitment to improve operating income at FedEx express segment by $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in fiscal 2020 versus fiscal 2017​

* FedEx Corp - Qtrly GAAP revenue ‍​ $15.3 billion versus $14.7 billion

* FedEx Corp - ‍Company is lowering its fiscal 2018 forecast due to estimated full-year impacts of TNT Express cyberattack​

* FedEx Corp - Q1 FedEx ground segment gaap revenue of $4.64‍​ billion versus $4.29 billion last year

* FedEx Corp - Qtrly FedEx freight segment revenue $1.75 billion versus $1.66 billion

* FedEx Corp - ‍Capital spending forecast for fiscal 2018 remains $5.9 billion​

* FedEx Corp - ‍Impact of cyberattack on TNT Express and lower-than-expected results at FedEx ground reduced our Q1 earnings​

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.09, revenue view $15.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FedEx Corp - Q1 FedEx express segment GAAP revenue of $8.65‍​ billion versus $8.46 billion last year

* FedEx Corp - “‍Reaffirm our commitment to improve operating income at FedEx express segment by $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in fiscal 2020 versus fiscal 2017​”

* FY2018 earnings per share view $13.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FedEx says ‍both as-reported and adjusted qtrly earnings reflect estimated negative impact of June 27 cyberattack affecting TNT Express by $0.79 per share

* FedEx corp says ‍both as-reported and adjusted qtrly earnings reflect estimated negative impact from Hurricane Harvey of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

