Jan 26 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp:

* FEDEX - ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 13, 2015 TO INCREASE AMOUNT AVAILABLE TO $2 BILLION

* FEDEX CORP SAYS CERTAIN EXISTING LENDERS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDED ADDITIONAL $250 MILLION OF NEW COMMITMENTS - SEC FILING

* FEDEX CORP SAYS SUB-LIMIT FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS $500 MILLION - SEC FILING