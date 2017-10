Aug 3 (Reuters) - GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI SPA:

* H1 TURNOVER EUR 33.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 5,000 VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS COMPANY‘S RESULTS TO IMPROVE IN H2 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)