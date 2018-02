Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* FED‘S BULLARD SAYS DON‘T SEE 120 BASIS POINT HIKE IN 2018 - CNBC ‍​

* FED‘S BULLARD ON ECONOMIC GROWTH SAYS “IDEA THAT WE HAVE TO GO 100 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 SEEMS A LOT TO ME” - CNBC ‍​

* FED‘S BULLARD SAYS NEUTRAL FED FUND RATE IS PRETTY LOW - CNBC‍​

* FED‘S BULLARD SAYS FED WILL EVALUATE DATA AS IT COMES IN - CNBC‍​

* FED‘S BULLARD SAYS WE ARE IN A LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT GLOBALLY, CONCERNED THAT A BUNCH OF HIKES THIS YEAR COULD TURN FED POLICY RESTRICTIVE - CNBC‍​