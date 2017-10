Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* Fed’s Dudley says his outlook little changed since year began- AP

* Fed’s Dudley says continues to look for growth around 2 percent in u.s.- AP

* Fed’s Dudley says haven’t made any decision yet about whether fed is actually going to start trimming its balance sheet in September- AP

* Fed’s Dudley says inflation is a little bit below our target- AP

* Fed's Dudley says would be in favor of doing another rate hike later this year- AP Source text : bit.ly/2hZeZMT