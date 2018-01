BRIEF-Fed's Kaplan Says Base Case For 3 Rate Hikes This Year - CNBC‍​

Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT ROBERT KAPLAN SAYS THERE IS A BASE CASE FOR 3 RATE HIKES THIS YEAR - CNBC‍​

* DALLAS FED‘S KAPLAN SAYS EXPECTING LITTLE LESS POSITIVE EFFECT FOR 2019 - CNBC‍​

* DALLAS FED‘S KAPLAN SAYS THE JOB MARKET IS TIGHTENING- CNBC‍​

* DALLAS FED‘S KAPLAN SAYS WE MAY BE OVERSHOOTING FULL EMPLOYMENT - CNBC‍​

* DALLAS FED‘S KAPLAN SAYS NOW EXPECTING 2.5-2.75 PERCENT GDP GROWTH FOR 2018 - CNBC‍​

* FED‘S KAPLAN SAYS CHINA‘S RELABANCING SHOULD BE MANAGEABLE - CNBC‍​

* FED‘S KAPLAN SAYS U.S. OIL DRILLING IS GOING UP- CNBC‍​

* FED‘S KAPLAN SAYS IT IS TOUGH TO FILL SKILLED WORKER JOBS - CNBC‍​