October 6, 2017 / 12:52 PM / in 12 days

BRIEF-Fed‍​'s Kaplan says I see terminal funds rate about 2.5 pct- CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Fed‍​’s Kaplan on CNBC says we knew September jobs number would be affected by the hurricanes

* Fed‍​’s Kaplan on CNBC says I think labor markets are tightening

* Fed‍​’s Kaplan on CNBC says I am open minded about December rate hike

* Fed‍​’s Kaplan on CNBC says Fed can be patient on removing accommodations

* Fed‍​’s Kaplan on CNBC says I see terminal funds rate about 2.5 percent

* Fed‍​’s Kaplan on CNBC says demographic issues will worsen as time passes

* Fed‍​’s Kaplan on CNBC says I think tax reform could help growth

* Fed‍​’s Kaplan on CNBC says simple tax cut would give economy short term boost

* Fed‍​’s Kaplan on CNBC says companies have far less pricing power today ]

