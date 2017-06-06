FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures' CEO, CFO given leave of absence
June 6, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures' CEO, CFO given leave of absence ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Says group president/CEO and group CFO of FGV have been given leave of absence commencing from 6 June 2017

* CEO, CFO given leave of absence pending investigations of certain transactions under Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd, a unit of FGV‍​

* Says board also appointed Aznur Kama Azmir, group financial controller, plantation sector as the interim group CFO

* In the interim, a board executive committee will take over the responsibility to perform functions of group president/CEO

* Company to continue its business as usual Source text (bit.ly/2rO8cJb) Further company coverage:

