FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures says unit received writ of summon and statement of claims
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 4, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures says unit received writ of summon and statement of claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Unit received writ of summon and statement of claims by solicitors acting for Azonda International Trading Co

* Plaintiff claims to have incurred damages due to alleged shipment issues in 2016 & 2017 of 7.0 million rgt

* Plaintiff claims to have incurred loss of future profits of about 46.0 million rgt

* Unit refutes claim & will defend fgv position by filing a statement of defence and counter-claim Source (bit.ly/2yIAg0G) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.