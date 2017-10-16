FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fennec announces positive results from phase 3 SIOPEL 6 study on Pedmark
October 16, 2017 / 10:20 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Fennec announces positive results from phase 3 SIOPEL 6 study on Pedmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Fennec announces positive results from phase 3 SIOPEL 6 study on Pedmark (sodium thiosulfate) presented at the 49th Congress of the international Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) 2017 meeting

* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍study met primary endpoint​

* Fennec - ‍significant reduction in cisplatin induced hearing loss without any evidence of tumour protection in patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma​

* Says ‍treatment was well tolerated and acute toxicity similar and expected between arms​

* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company plans to pursue regulatory approvals with FDA and EMA​

* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc - co also reported top-line data for secondary endpoints EFS and OS, combination of CIS+STS was generally well tolerated‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

