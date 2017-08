July 26 (Reuters) - FERRATUM OYJ

* DGAP-NEWS: FERRATUM OYJ: FERRATUM GROUP SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 20 MILLION BOND

* ‍FERRATUM CAPITAL GERMANY GMBH, A SUBSIDIARY OF FERRATUM OYJ, ISSUED A EUR 20 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED BOND DUE OCTOBER 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)