BRIEF-Ferratum Oyj: ‍Ferratum Bank p.l.c. places tap issue of EUR 15 mln​

June 21 (Reuters) - FERRATUM OYJ:

* ‍FERRATUM BANK P.L.C. SUCCESSFULLY PLACES TAP ISSUE OF EUR 15 MILLION​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM TAP ISSUE ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES OF FERRATUM BANK P.L.C.​

* TAP ISSUE WAS MADE AT A PRICE OF 102.50 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT AND HAS SAME COUPON OF 3 MONTHS EURIBOR PLUS 6.25 PER CENT PER ANNUM, AND MATURITY DATE OF 15 MARCH 2020

* ‍AFTER TAP ISSUE, TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF FERRATUM BANK P.L.C.'S BOND LOAN WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 40 MILLION​

* SETTLEMENT OF TAP ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 28 JUNE 2017