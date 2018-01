Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj:

* ESTIMATES REVENUES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WILL RANGE BETWEEN EUR 280 MILLION AND EUR 310 MILLION,

* SEES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN (EBIT MARGIN) EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF 13% AND 16%

* FY OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN (EBIT MARGIN) EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF 13% AND 16% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)