Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ferrero Group:

* FERRERO - TO ACQUIRE NESTLÉ‘S U.S. MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN BLOOMINGTON, FRANKLIN PARK AND ITASCA, ILLINOIS

* FERRERO GROUP SAYS TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 20 AMERICAN BRANDS, INCLUDING BRANDS SUCH AS BUTTERFINGER, BABYRUTH, 100GRAND, RAISINETS, WONKA