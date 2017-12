Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ferroglobe Plc:

* FERROGLOBE PLC UPDATES ON OPEN-MARKET PURCHASES OF CO‘S SHARES BY ITS SENIOR MANAGEMENT

* FERROGLOBE PLC - CEO PEDRO LARREA PAGUAGA PURCHASED 8,000 SHARES OF CO ON DEC 1 AT $16.45 PER SHARE

* FERROGLOBE PLC - CFO JOE RAGAN PURCHASED 5,300 OF CO‘S SHARES ON NOV 30 AT $16.35 PER SHARE

* FERROGLOBE PLC - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN JAVIER LÓPEZ MADRID PURCHASED 10,000 SHARES OF CO ON DEC 5 AT $15.73 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: