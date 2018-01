Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fevertree Drinks Plc:

* FULL YEAR REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE CIRCA £169 MILLION​

* ‍SALES IN SECOND HALF EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR PERIOD BY 58%​

* ‍EXPECTS THAT OUTCOME FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE COMFORTABLY AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS​