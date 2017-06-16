June 16 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:

* carmaker has a "wide and deep bench" of possible internal candidates for his succession, excludes outsiders for the job

* does not exclude possibility that his powers could be divided among several managers during succession, "up to board to discuss, my job is not easy, a bit loaded"

* reiterates merger for company ultimately inevitable to be able to defend itself, but not in talks right now

* still working on new technology partnership deal

* has not made any provisions for any potential fines over diesel emissions in the United States, "impossible to estimate" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)