BRIEF-Fibrocell Announces FDA Allowance Of Investigational New Drug Application For FCX-013

March 6 (Reuters) - Fibrocell Science Inc:

* FIBROCELL ANNOUNCES FDA ALLOWANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR FCX-013 FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE LOCALIZED SCLERODERMA

* FIBROCELL SCIENCE - U.S. FDA GRANTED IND APPLICATION FOR FCX-013 TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE LOCALIZED SCLERODERMA

* FIBROCELL SCIENCE - EXPECTS TO INITIATE ENROLLMENT FOR OPEN LABEL, SINGLE ARM PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN Q3 2018 FOR FCX-013

* FIBROCELL SCIENCE- INTENDS TO INCLUDE PEDIATRIC PATIENTS IN PHASE 2 POST APPROVAL OF SAFETY AND ACTIVITY DATA FROM ADULT PHASE 1 PATIENTS TO FDA