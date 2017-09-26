BRIEF-Fibrocell reports interim results of phase 1/2 clinical trial of fcx-007 gene therapy

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Fibrocell Science Inc:

* Fibrocell reports interim results of phase 1/2 clinical trial of fcx-007 gene therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

* Fibrocell Science Inc says data from patients show fcx-007 was well-tolerated through 12 weeks post-administration

* Fibrocell science inc says compared to baseline measurement collected, at four weeks post-administration 100 pct (5/5) of wounds were > 75 pct healed

* Fibrocell Science Inc - ‍with data from first 3 patients meeting primary trial objective of safety, co plans to increase expression and dosing fcx-007​