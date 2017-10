Oct 18 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc

* Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD)

* Fibrogen - ‍under terms of Fibrogen's agreement with Astrazeneca, NDA submission triggers a $15 million milestone payment, payable to co by Astrazeneca​