BRIEF-Fibrogen ‍net loss per diluted share for quarter ended June 30 was $0.48

* Fibrogen Inc - ‍net loss per basic and diluted share for quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $0.48 - SEC filing​

* Fibrogen Inc - ‍at June 30, 2017, Fibrogen had $414.7 million of cash, restricted time deposits, cash equivalents, investments, and receivables​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fibrogen Inc - ‍company announces positive topline results from Phase 2 study in IPF​

* Fibrogen- ‍pamrevlumab continued to be well tolerated as monotherapy in IPF study, was well tolerated in combination with pirfenidone and nintedanib​

* Fibrogen inc - ‍believe that promising outcomes of the studies enable us to advance pamrevlumab into Phase 3 clinical development​