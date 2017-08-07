FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fibrogen ‍net loss per diluted share for quarter ended June 30 was $0.48
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 9:49 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Fibrogen ‍net loss per diluted share for quarter ended June 30 was $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc

* Fibrogen Inc - ‍net loss per basic and diluted share for quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $0.48 - SEC filing​

* Fibrogen Inc - ‍at June 30, 2017, Fibrogen had $414.7 million of cash, restricted time deposits, cash equivalents, investments, and receivables​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fibrogen Inc - ‍company announces positive topline results from Phase 2 study in IPF​

* Fibrogen- ‍pamrevlumab continued to be well tolerated as monotherapy in IPF study, was well tolerated in combination with pirfenidone and nintedanib​

* Fibrogen inc - ‍believe that promising outcomes of the studies enable us to advance pamrevlumab into Phase 3 clinical development​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vdC8zH) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.