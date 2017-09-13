FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fibrogen's ‍Pamrevlumab was well tolerated with no safety risks
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 13, 2017 / 11:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fibrogen's ‍Pamrevlumab was well tolerated with no safety risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc

* ‍Announced results from co’s phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis​

* ‍Pamrevlumab was well tolerated with no safety risks identified during 48-week study​

* ‍Pamrevlumab in combination with either pirfenidone or nintedanib was not statistically significantly better than Pamrevlumab monotherapy​

* ‍Pamrevlumab met primary endpoint of FVC pct predicted with statistical significance, as well as absolute FVC volume​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.