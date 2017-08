June 13 (Reuters) - FIC Global Inc :

* Says co's unit Broad Technology Inc disposes 100 percent stake of shares in a Guangzhou-based tech firm to co's another unit BTI Technology Inc

* Says total transaction amount is $34.1 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mZCC2y ; goo.gl/KHkZwV

