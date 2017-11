Nov 15 (Reuters) - Fidelity & Guaranty Life

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life reports fiscal fourth quarter 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.08

* Q4 earnings per share $1.06

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - ‍qtrly average assets under management increased to $20.3 billion, up 8 pct over prior year​

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life - qtrly ‍total revenues $435 million versus $316 million​