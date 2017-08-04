BRIEF-Fidelity National announces merger of 99 Restaurant & Pub with J. Alexander's

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc
* FNFV announces merger of 99 Restaurant & Pub with j. Alexander’s in stock for stock combination
* Fidelity national financial inc - deal for $11.00 per share
* Fidelity national financial inc - 99 will be valued at an enterprise value of $199 million and an equity value of $179 million
* Fidelity national financial inc - jax will issue a total of approximately 16.27 million common share equivalents to fnh and fnfv.
* Fidelity national financial inc - prior to combination, fnfv will contribute $40 million into 99 for equity in return
* Fidelity national financial inc says william p. Foley, ii will join jax board of directors
* Fidelity national financial inc - expected that lonnie j. Stout ii will remain chief executive officer of combined company
* Fidelity national financial inc - existing black knight advisory services management consulting agreement will be terminated at closing.
* Fidelity newport holdings will receive approximately 12.64 million shares of jax common share equivalents
* Fidelity newport holdings will receive approximately 12.64 million shares of jax common share equivalents

* Fnfv will receive approximately 3.64 million shares of jax common share equivalents