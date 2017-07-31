FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Fidessa says interim dividend up 7 pct to 15.3 pence/shr
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 31, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Fidessa says interim dividend up 7 pct to 15.3 pence/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc:

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 15.3 pence per share

* HY revenue of 177.6 million stg versus. 158.3 million stg last year

* HY pretax profit of 25.4 million stg versus. 22.2 million stg last year

* HY EPS of 48.2 pence

* Interim dividend per share of 15.3 pence

* Expect that 2017 constant currency revenue growth will be around levels that co saw during 2016

* Believes that global nature of its trading platforms means that co will be less susceptible to Brexit effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.