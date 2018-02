Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fiducial Office Solutions Sa:

* FY NET REVENUE EUR ‍​180.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 183.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍2.2​ ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF ABOUT EUR 187 MILLION