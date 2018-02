Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fidus Investment Corp:

* FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF NOTES

* FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP - ‍COMMENCEMENT OF A REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023​

* FIDUS INVESTMENT- ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH ING CAPITAL LLC​