Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fidus Investment Corp:

* Fidus Investment Corp announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly ‍net investment income of $0.38 per share​

* Qtrly ‍total investment income of $18.0 million​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted net investment income of $0.40 per share​